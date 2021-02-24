Man kills wife over illicit relation; surrenders two days later

Greater Noida: A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over suspicions of an illicit relation on Monday, and surrendered before Beta 2 police on Wednesday. The suspect had tried to dump the body in a sewer, said police.

The couple lived in a rented accommodation in Sector Alpha 2. The suspect, Rajnikant Dixit, had married the 24-year-old woman 10 months ago, police said, adding that the deceased was a native of Hapur while Dixit is from Etah.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that Dixit worked as a network engineer at a private telecom firm in Noida.

Pandey said that on February 21, Dixit had left for work and returned home in the evening. “The suspect found his wife with a third person, which led to a heated argument. The third person, a resident of Haryana, left the spot while the couple quarrelled with each other that evening,” he said.

Police said that the next day, on February 22, Dixit and his wife again fought with each other. “During the quarrel, the suspect held his wife’s neck which led to her death by strangulation. It appears he killed the woman incidentally,” said Pandey.

After the incident, Dixit panicked. Police said that the suspect first tried to dig a pit in the house to bury the body but he failed. He also tried to dump the body in a sewage line, police said, adding that the woman was pregnant.

Police said the suspect then informed his family members about the incident. The family advised him to surrender before police and cooperate in the investigation. On Wednesday, Dixit reached Sector Beta 2 police station and confessed to the crime, police said.

A police team visited the rented accommodation and found the woman’s body in the house. The body was sent for post-mortem and a medical report is awaited, the additional DCP said.

“We have registered a case against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Pandey said.

Police have also informed the woman’s family members in Hapur.