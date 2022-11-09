Man kills woman by pushing her off Noida building, held

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed a woman by pushing off the third floor of a building in Noida’s Hoshiarpur village and fled with her body before he was arrested from Ghaziabad while trying to flee to Meerut.

Police cited their initial probe and said the man had been stalking the 22-year-old woman after she ended her relationship with him. They were informed the woman fell from the building around 6pm on Tuesday and that her brother took her to a nearby hospital.

Additional deputy police commissioner Ashutosh Dwivedi identified the man as Gaurav and said that none of the nearby hospitals reported any such woman being brought for treatment

Police found Gaurav was not the woman’s brother and the two were in a relationship earlier. “The woman’s family said she ended her relationship with the man. The two met while working at a private firm in Noida two years ago. The family claimed the man kept following her and tried to woo her back,” said Dwivedi.

He added the family alleged Gaurav pushed the girl with the intention to kill her and fled with her body. “Investigations found that Gaurav fled with the woman’s body to Ghaziabad and was heading towards Meerut. His location was traced and he was nabbed from Ghaziabad on Tuesday night,” said Dwivedi.

He added the woman filed a police complaint earlier and that the families of the two were called and the man accepted his mistake. He also gave in writing that he would not stalk the woman again.

Police cited Gaurav’s questioning and said he had an argument with the woman when he came to meet her. “Gaurav was forcing her to stay in touch with him. The woman refused...he pushed her off the third floor of the building. He also claimed the two were in a live-in relationship and met while working at an insurance firm’s office in Noida,” Dwivedi said.

Gaurav has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence committed). He was produced before a magistrate and sent into judicial custody.