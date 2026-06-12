Man, out on bail in 2025 murder case, murdered in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 21-year-old man, who was out on bail in a 2025 murder case, was allegedly killed by four men in Ghaziabad’s Loni on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

During the investigation, police learnt that there was an old enmity between the deceased m and the alleged killers. (Representational image)

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Police identified the man as Tasleem (single name), a resident of Aashiana City in Ghaziabad. He worked at a salon close to his home.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the murder may have been an act of revenge, as one of the four suspects is the brother of a man who was killed last year (2025), in which Tasleem was accused but was later granted bail, said officials.

“On Wednesday around 8.30 pm, when Tasleem was at his home, an acquaintance approached him and called him outside on the pretext of having a conversation. Later, three other men joined him and, following a dispute, he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon,” said a police officer part of investigation, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} “Tasleem sustained injuries to his neck and waist. When his family members came to know about the attack, they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is suspected to have succumbed to his grievous neck injury around 9.30 pm,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tasleem sustained injuries to his neck and waist. When his family members came to know about the attack, they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is suspected to have succumbed to his grievous neck injury around 9.30 pm,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, on the complaint of Tasleem’s father, Asgar (single name), a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Loni police station.

During the investigation, police learnt that there was an old enmity between Tasleem and the alleged killers. “Tasleem was accused of killing a man in Ghaziabad in 2025. After spending nine months in jail, he was released on bail around four months ago,” said Yogendra Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Loni.

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“It is suspected that he was killed by the accused due to old enmity as no other motive has revealed yet. However, the investigation is underway, and efforts are on to nab the suspects, who are on the run,” the SHO added.