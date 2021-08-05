Man shot dead, friend hurt as seven open fire in Jewar

A 35-year-old man was killed while his friend sustained injuries after at least seven people, including two brothers, opened fire at them at Chanchli village in Greater Noida’s Jewar area on Tuesday evening, said police.

Both the victims were rushed to a private hospital in Khurja, where the deceased, Pintu Rana, who worked as a home guard, was declared brought dead. His friend Monu is currently undergoing treatment for the head injuries, which police suspect are from a blunt object, sustained in the attack, said police.

According to police, the two, along with a friend identified as Hari Om, were meeting a few other people. Hari Om is one of the accused in the Ikhlaq murder case of 2015. He was nabbed during a police encounter and is currently out on bail.

“The two victims, along with Hari Om, had some personal enmity with the other group of people over a woman. Both the groups have registered cases against each other in Meerut and the investigation is still on. Things escalated last night and shots were fired,” said Umesh Bahadur, station house officer of Jewar police station.

Monu and Pintu sustained injuries while Hari managed to flee the spot, said police.

Cops rushed to the spot after they received information but the suspects had fled by then. Senior police officers visited the spot on Tuesday night.

Based on a complaint from Monu’s family, a case was registered against seven people for murder and rioting under sections 302, 307, 147 and 148 of the IPC at Jewar police station.

Police said that the prime suspects are two brothers, who chased the victims on a motorcycle for almost 2km with a countrymade pistol.

A senior police officer said they have been identified and will be nabbed soon. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case.