Man shot dead over property dispute in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 26-year-old man was shot dead over a property dispute in Dankaur on Sunday morning, the police said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 26-year-old man was shot dead over a property dispute in Dankaur on Sunday morning, the police said. He had recently bought a 200 square metre plot at Kherli Haizpur village in Dankaur, they said.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Nagar, a resident of Chachora village in Dankaur.

“Nagar was getting the plot fenced around 10 am when three armed men – two in a car and one on a motorcycle – reached the spot. One of the criminals opened fire and injured Nagar in his neck. He collapsed on the spot,” said Arvind Pathak, SHO, Dankaur police station.

Nagar was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding that the victim’s father Uday Veer Singh filed a complaint at Dankaur police station.

According to police, Singh has named three local persons in connection with the murder. Police said that primary investigation shows Nagar’s Kherli Hafizpur plot was disputed.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the victim had some disputes over the piece of the plot. “We have registered a case of murder against the three persons under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the nearby areas to arrest the suspects,” he said.

Nagar, who had married two months ago, is survived by his wife, parents, and a younger brother.

