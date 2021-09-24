Man, son robbed of 1.70 lakh while hitchhiking in Noida

A man and his son were allegedly held hostage in a moving car and robbed of ₹1.70 lakh by four persons while they were hitchhiking on Mahamaya Flyway, Noida, a week ago. The suspects also withdrew cash from the victims’ debit cards and then dumped the duo near Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway.

Iqrar Ali, 40, the son, a resident of Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, said that he and his father Sohrab Ali, 80, were waiting for a bus near Mahamaya Flyway on the morning of September 16. “A few buses stopped there but they were not going to Mainpuri, our destination. At 7.40am, a car stopped there in which four persons, including the driver, were sitting. They asked us where we wanted to go. They offered to drop us, saying they were going on the same route,” he said.

Iqrar Ali said two suspects were on the front seat while two others were on the rear seat. “The suspects locked the doors and held us hostage. They hit us with an iron rod when we tried to resist. They also played loud music when we tried to raise an alarm,” Iqrar Ali said.

The suspects snatched ₹1.20 lakh from the two. “They also snatched my debit card and asked for its password. They stopped the car near Pari Chowk and one of them visited a nearby ATM kiosk and withdrew ₹50,000 in two transactions and returned. They took away our money, mobile phone and debit card. Then they drove on the Yamuna Expressway and dumped us near Jewar toll plaza at 8.30am,” Iqrar Ali said.

The two managed to board a bus to Agra and inform their relatives. Later, the same day Iqrar Ali returned to Noida and filed a complaint at Sector 39 police station.

Rajeev Kumar, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said based on the complaint, the police registered a case against unknown suspects under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday. “The complainant was not able to narrate the incident properly on day one. We investigated the matter and then registered an FIR. We are scanning the CCTV camera footage to identify the car and arrest the suspects,” he said.