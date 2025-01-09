Man trying to pacify road rage fight between two men dies in Greater Noida

A 40-year-old man died after a fight allegedly broke out between a biker and an auto driver in Greater Noida on Wednesday, and he intervened to pacify both parties, said police, adding that the man suddenly collapsed to the ground and was declared dead at the hospital later. The suspects in police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police suspect that he died of a heart attack, but after his family alleged that he was assaulted by the biker prior to his collapse, a murder case was registered against three people, including the biker, and they were arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar, who originally hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh and resided in Milak Lacchi in Greater Noida, said police. He too was an auto driver.

“On Wednesday around 10am, Ravikant, 34, a senior production manager at a food outlet chain in Noida, was going to his office when his bike accidentally hit an auto-rickshaw from behind when the auto driver, identified as Mukesh Kumar, suddenly stopped the vehicle to board passengers,” said Diksha Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

Following the collision, a fight broke out between Ravikant and Mukesh Kumar and later other auto drivers too joined the fray.

“They allegedly assaulted Ravikant and one of them called over Raj Kumar to support them. When the fight escalated, Ravikant also called his two friends to the spot, and during the fight, Raj Kumar, who was trying to pacify matters, suddenly collapsed to the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said ACP Singh.

Raj Kumar’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the exact reason behind the death will be ascertained after getting the autopsy reports, said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida. No superficial injuries were spotted on the body of the deceased and suspects denied assaulting him.

“As Raj Kumar’s family alleged that he was assaulted, a case under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Bisrakh police station against three people, including Ravikant, his friends Rahul Kumar, 24, and Vikas Kumar, 22, all residents of Badalpur, and they were arrested,” said Singh.

“Ravikant sustained bruises after auto drivers assaulted him using sticks. Further investigation is underway,” said Singh.

Police on Wednesday night said that “the post-mortem report of Raj Kumar revealed that he died of cardiogenic shock. No other fresh injury found on his body”.