Home / Cities / Noida News / Man wanted for 14 years in murder case arrested in Greater Noida West
noida news

Man wanted for 14 years in murder case arrested in Greater Noida West

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:00 PM IST
A 35-year-old man wanted in a 2007 murder case in Kanpur was arrested in Greater Noida West on Tuesday, said police.

Saurabh Singh had allegedly murdered a cab driver in a bid to rob his car in Kanpur.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central) Elamaran said police acted on a tip about Singh. “The suspect was near Chaar Murti walking towards Surajpur when a police team found him. Upon frisking him, the team recovered a passport, two countrymade guns, 14 live cartridges, a fake Aadhaar card, two bank passbooks and two mobile phones from him,” he said.

Elamaran said that Singh had been in hiding in Noida and Ghaziabad since the murder under a new identity -- he went by the name Anand P Shrivastava, although he had not taken it legally. The officer said that the fake Aadhaar card carried his new name and that he used it to make other government IDs.

Police said that they have found only one case of murder against the suspect. “He has not committed any other crime in Noida. A fresh case under Section 3/25 of Arms Act was registered against him after police found illegal weapon from his possession. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Elamaran.

