Man who shot wife and kidnapped child arrested along with three accomplices

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured his 26-year-old wife at Kazipura near Ghaziabad’s Dasna on September 26 and fled with their two-year-old son. The police said they have learnt that the man had two other wives and was involved in exploiting women after befriending them on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime suspect was identified as Kapil Singh alias Parvinder, who allegedly shot and injured his present wife, Sanjana Singh, at her parents’ house in Ghaziabad. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her hand and Parvinder fled with their two-year-old son.

“Teams of police were chasing him but he was frequently changing locations in Haryana. He also kept changing his name and SIM cards. However, our teams nabbed him and also three of his accomplices, including two women,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

The other suspects were identified as Parvinder’s friend Sahil Singh, a resident of Panipat, Parvinder’s mother Satendri Singh and his other wife, Shalu Chaudhary, a resident of Chipiyana Bujurg in Gautam Budh Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the three suspects were present at the scene of the crime on September 26 and they helped Parvinder take away the child.

“After a hectic search, the teams also recovered the child. He was kept with the two women at Rai in Haryana. The child is safe and was handed over to his mother. During interrogation, Parvinder revealed that he had been in touch with several women who are either divorced or facing marital discord. He used to lure them into a friendship and extort money from them besides exploiting them sexually. If any woman comes forward with a complaint, we will initiate legal action,” the SP added.

Police said the suspects have been booked of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to attempt to murder, cheating by personation, kidnapping, criminal intimidation and cheating at the Masuri police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}