Mercury to rise but no heatwave in Noida

Noida Weather analysts on Monday predicted that the monsoon may arrive around July 9-10, against a normal arrival around June 23. Temperatures are also likely to rise again and hover around 41° Celsius (C) over the next two days, following a mild rainfall last week, they said.

The city people, however, won’t experience any heatwave, the weather analysts added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are predictions of rainfall over the next five days, and temperatures may also rise on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There’s a delay in the monsoon, and it may arrive around July 9-10. This is the maximum delay since 2016, as the monsoon usually arrives in Noida and adjoining regions by June 27. At present, the region is receiving moisture laden south-westerly winds, and not the dry and warm westerly winds. However, the mercury may rise over the next two days, and reach up to 41° C. There are chances of light rainfall, depending on a slight shift in trough or moisture laden winds, but the chances are very low,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

According to the IMD, Noida recorded maximum and minimum temperatures at 38.6° C and 29° C on Monday, against 38.6° C and 24° C a day earlier. The Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered as an average for the National Capital Region (NCR), recorded maximum and minimum temperatures at 39.5° C and 28° C, respectively, on Monday.

Air quality likely to deteriorate

Meanwhile, pollution monitoring agencies expect the air quality in Noida to deteriorate over the next few days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Noida on Monday was recorded at 168, against 147 on Sunday. On a scale of zero to 500, the AQI in Greater Noida was recorded at 209, against 174 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 180 on Monday, against 155 a day earlier.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), due to the transport of dust, pollution levels are likely to increase for a short range of time. “Surface winds are moderate and westerly. Dust long-range transport from western dry arid regions and local emissions are likely to continue in the coming days. Dust (particulate matter / PM10) will be the lead pollutant for the next three days. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category for the next three days,” according to a SAFAR statement on Monday.