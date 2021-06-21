Mercury to soar in Noida over next three days: IMD

Noida: The city and its adjoining areas will witness dry weather, while the daytime mercury may spike and hover around 38 degrees Celsius (°C) for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

However, IMD said that some areas may see patchy rains. As the monsoon is likely to arrive around its normal time, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 4°C and will hover around 38°C for the next three days, said an IMD official.

On Monday, IMD recorded maximum and minimum temperatures for Noida at 34°C and 25.7°C against 34°C and 25.5°C on Sunday. At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the National Capital Region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 37.4°C and 25.3°C, respectively.

“The region will see steep rise in daytime mercury from Tuesday onwards. The major reason of the sudden dry weather is that the thunderstorm activities leading to patchy rains around NCR and western UP are likely to subside for the next few days. The dry westerly winds will weaken the monsoon flow over the region. The mercury is likely to soar till June 25 when the region may see strong winds and thunderstorm activities. The southwest monsoon is likely to be ready around its normal time on June 27,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad were well under ‘good’ level on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Monday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 70 against 52 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 65 against 33 a day earlier, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 92 against 46 a day earlier.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.