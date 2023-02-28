Microchip shortage delays issuance of driving licences in Noida

A shortage in the production of a microchips used in driving licences has delayed the distribution of driving licences in the district, said regional transport office (RTO) officials aware of the matter.

RTO office in sector 33 in Noida. (HT Archive)

Officials said about 6,000 licences are approved every month, but throughout January, no new licence was issued. The chip shortage has been going on since November, which means that Gautam Budh Nagar has a backlog of around 18,000 driving licences, said officials.

According to the regional transport office, the new licences are approved within two or three days of a candidate clearing the driving test. The driving licence cards are made at the Lucknow office and then are dispatched directly to the applicant’s address.

“We got complaints from many applicants that they have not received their licences yet. That is when we enquired and got to know about the shortage of microchips. However, we have been told that the production of microchips has started and, gradually, the backlog is getting cleared,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant RTO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

He added that the department has also written to the state over the issue, which is being faced by several other districts. The backlog may be more in the case of Gautam Budh Nagar as the number of applicants from the district is also high, Verma said.

The process of applying for DLs has been made fully online on the Parivahan website since the past couple of years. Since the online procedure started, there is a waiting period of up to 90 days in getting a driving test slot. However, officials said this roadblock has also been cleared after the district sought approval for more daily slots.

“If you apply online for a driving test now, you may be able to get a slot for the same day or within the next couple of days at the most. All approved DLs are also sent within two days of the driving test,” said Verma.

