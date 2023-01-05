Miffed over being fired from job, man shoots at boss in Noida BPO

Miffed over being fired from job, a former employee of a BPO in Sector 2, Noida allegedly shot at his boss in the office premises on Wednesday evening, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured person is the circle head of NSB BPO under Phase-1 police station jurisdiction and has been identified as Shardul Islam. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Noida and is currently out of danger.

“Police received information about the incident around 5.10pm on Wednesday after which police teams were immediately rushed to the spot. The victim was shot at his right shoulder by the suspect,” said Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, assistant commission of police (ACP) -2, Noida zone.

On the basis of investigation, the suspect has been identified as Anoop Singh, a resident of Vasundhara enclave in Delhi. He fled from the sport after the incident.

“The suspect has been identified on the basis of CCTV footage of the incident from the office premises. He is a former employee of the BPO and used to frequent the office even after being fired from job. It has been found that Anoop Singh was fired from his job about a year ago because of his bad behaviour. Prima facie the incident is believed to be of rivalry and vengeance,” said the officer. Singh’s former colleagues have revealed that he was miffed by Islam for defaming him in front of others when he was fired from his job, the officer added..

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Two teams have been deployed to nab the suspect and raids are on at the houses of the suspect, his friends and family. An FIR has been registered at the Phase-1 police station on the basis of the complaint,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON