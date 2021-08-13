Minor among three held for robbery at farmer’s house in Greater Noida

A 15-year-old boy was among three people apprehended on Thursday night following an encounter for allegedly being involved in a robbery at a farmer’s house on August 8, police said.

According to police, during the regular vehicle checking, three people on a motorcycle were stopped by a police team near the Ajnara roundabout in Dankaur.

“They tried to flee and fired at the police team chasing them. In the retaliatory firing, one suspect was injured. One of them is a minor. All three were involved in the robbery,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

On the night of August 8, four men had broken into a house in Muchhkheda village under Dankaur police jurisdiction. They held the family members at weapon point and then robbed the house of jewellery and cash worth ₹1.19 lakh. One of the suspects, Sonu, who was visiting a relative in the same village, was caught by the locals, while others had managed to escape, police said.

The injured suspect was identified as Rahul, a Mathura native while the other was identified as Chanchal, Sonu’s cousin from the same village.

Police officials said that there are at least two more people who were involved in the case. “Rahul has over a dozen loot and robbery cases against him. We recovered some gold jewellery, ₹60,000 in cash, a knife, two countrymade pistols and a motorcycle from the suspects. The rest of the money will also be recovered soon,” said Pandey.

The two suspects were produced before a magistrate who sent them to judicial custody, police said, adding that the minor boy was sent to the juvenile home.