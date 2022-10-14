Minor boy found with body of grandmother in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar

Ghaziabad: A three-year-old boy was found near the body of his 58-year-old grandmother by his father at their home at Sikri Kalan in Modinagar on Thursday, police said, adding they suspect she died at least 24 hours before being discovered.

Police identified the deceased woman as Saroj Sharma and said prima facie she appeared to have suffered a head injury, but the cause of death could only be established after an autopsy.

Police said they have registered an FIR for murder based on a complaint given by her son, Siya Nand Sharma, who lives in Modinagar town with his wife and son.

“When I reached my mother’s house to pick up my son, the door was locked from inside. My mother did not open the door despite repeated knocking. I went next door and jumped the boundary wall. I managed to break in and found my mother dead with injuries on the head and my son crying by the side of her body. I suspect it to be the handywork of some of our relatives against whom we have two property cases going on in court,” he said.

Police, meanwhile, said they are investigating all angles in the case.

“We will first establish the cause of death--whether it was a case of homicide or accidental death. The child was staying with his grandmother for the first time when the incident happened. We suspect that the child was with the body for about 24 hours. Siya Nand lives with his wife in another house about 5-6kms away. The suspicion of involvement of others is also being probed. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports but a case has been registered,” Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural), said.

He said that Saroj’s husband passed away about seven years ago and since then she had been living alone in the house.