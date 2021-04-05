Missing 3-year-old found dead in Ganga canal in Bulanshahr

Greater Noida: A three-year-old child, who went missing four days ago from outside his house in Dadri, was found dead inside a canal in Bulandshahr on Sunday morning. The police and the victim’s family suspect that the boy was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. According to the family members, they did not get any ransom call.

The family of the victim placed the body on a road on Sunday afternoon, and held a protest demanding the arrest of the suspects involved in kidnapping and murdering the child.

The three-year-old lived with his family in Dadri. His father, who works in Greater Noida as an engineer, said his son and two elder daughters — aged five and six — were playing outside their home on Wednesday. “The three were eating ice-cream outside the house around 10.30am. My son stayed outside while the girls returned. After some time, we came out and could not find him. We searched our neighbourhood, and informed our friends and relatives, but failed to trace him,” Munendra said.

Sub-inspector Johar Singh said the Dadri police have registered a case of abduction against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 363. “We could not find the boy in the neighbourhood. The Bulandshahr police informed us on Sunday that it found a child’s body,” he said.

The victim’s family visited Bulandshahr and identified the child by his clothes and shoes.

Santosh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police, Bulandshahr, said the local police had spotted the body floating in the Ganga canal in Bulandshahr police station area. “The canal route connects Greater Noida with Aligarh, via Bulandshahr. It appears someone killed the boy and dumped his body three days ago, as it was swollen,” Singh said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem, and the report is awaited.

The report will be shared with the Noida police for further investigation, Singh added.

Meanwhile, Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said a police team is at the spot of the protest by the victim’s family, held between 3:45pm and 6pm. The protesters cleared the road after the police assured them of swift action in the case. “We are investigating the matter, and the suspects will be arrested soon,” Pandey said.