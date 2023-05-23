Two men shoot dead Ghaziabad trader at his shop

A 45-year-old mobile and telecom trader was shot dead at his shop in Muradnagar by two bike-borne assailants on Tuesday morning. Investigators said they suspect a property dispute to be the motive behind the murder and have formed eight teams to apprehend the suspects.

Mukesh Goyal was shot dead at his shop, located on the first floor of his house, in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred at 9.30am, when the deceased man, Mukesh Goyal, had opened his shop on the first floor of his home and was arranging the items inside, said police officers associated with the case. Soon after, two armed men wearing masks arrived on a motorcycle, and one entered Goyal’s shop.

The incident occurred on Muradnagar’s new railway road, which also houses a police post only 50 metres from the crime scene. The market traders lowered their shutters in protest of the daylight murder, but the police later persuaded them to reopen. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The man shot Goyal twice, once in the chest and once in the head, and then fled with his accomplice. Goyal’s family rushed him to Ghaziabad super specialty hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects’ identities are still unknown, but we know that Goyal had a property dispute. However, we are looking into other possibilities,” said Nimish Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri).

The incident occurred on Muradnagar’s new railway road, which also houses a police post only 50 metres from the crime scene. The market traders lowered their shutters in protest of the daylight murder, but the police later persuaded them to reopen.

According to residents and passersby, the murder occurred in a span of five minutes, and the officers from the police post did not arrive on the scene on time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The family will soon provide us with a written complaint for murder. We expect they will also provide us with hints and information about Goyal’s enmity or rivalry with anyone. However, we have already begun our investigation and have formed eight teams to gather information about the suspects and the route they took to flee. We are also scanning CCTV cameras along the route for information,” the ACP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON