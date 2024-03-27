Model code can’t halt steps to remedy ecological damage, NGT tells authorities

Holding that ”measures required to be taken for remediation of environmental damage are not/cannot be barred by the model code of conduct”, imposed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) told the authorities that the amicus curiae appointed to look into the state of water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar may visit the relevant sites, seek the information/document from the authorities concerned and verify the factual position regarding the remedial measures taken and suggest further remedial measures if any. The green court has appointed an amicus curiae to look into the state of water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar, visit the relevant sites, seek the information/documents from the authorities concerned and verify the factual position regarding the remedial measures taken and suggest further remedial measures, if any, needed to revive water bodies. (HT Archive)

An amicus curiae is an individual or organisation that is not a party to a legal case, but is permitted to assist a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in a case. The green tribunal is hearing a case related to the rejuvenation of ponds and water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The NGT further said on March 19 that the report of the amius curiae will be submitted by him a week prior to the next date of hearing on July 23, 2024.

A local resident, Abhisht Kusum Gupta, had filed a petition before the tribunal in February 2022 apprising the NGT of the deteriorating condition of water bodies across the district, and had sought their restoration, rejuvenation, encroachment removal by authorities.

The tribunal last heard the matter on January 18, 2024, where the additional advocate general, representing the state, was directed to collect all relevant information from different authorities, compile a report showing the status of ponds, wetlands and other water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The additional advocate general submitted that 109 cases against encroachments were pending before the revenue courts and the action was to be taken by the state for expeditious disposal of those cases.

Hearing the petition on March 19, an NGT bench comprising judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, “In view of the serious nature and magnitude of the environmental questions involved, we consider it appropriate to have the assistance of some advocate as amicus curiae to assist the tribunal in just and fair adjudication.”

“Advocate Gaurav Agarwal has been appointed as amicus curiae. The UPPCB shall pay honorarium of ₹50,000 to the amicus curie within one month and bear incidental expenses,” the NGT bench said.

Petitioner Gupta said, “The tribunal has taken cognisance of the case which is ongoing for two years. I had appealed for the need of rejuvenation/restoration of water bodies/ponds in the district. The tribunal has now appointed an amicus curie to look into the matter.”

Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), regional officer, Noida, Utsav Sharma said, “We shall comply with the orders of the tribunal.”

District magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma said, “All the details pointed out by the tribunal were incorporated and detailed report on the status of the water bodies across the district and action taken has been produced before the NGT. Teams from different departments have been working jointly and action on removal of these encroachments is underway”.