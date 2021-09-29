Monsoon census 2021: More sarus cranes spotted in Gautam Budh Nagar

In a positive indicator of urban wildlife in Gautam Budh Nagar, the wetlands and agricultural areas in the district now have more numbers of sarus cranes -- the world’s tallest flying bird and the state bird of Uttar Pradesh -- as compared to three months ago, revealed a day-long monsoon census conducted by the forest department on Monday.

According to the census, the divisional forest department of Gautam Budh Nagar counted a total of 170 sarus cranes -- 129 adults and 41 juveniles -- in seven habitats, mostly rural and agricultural areas in the district, with a wetland nearby. The maximum number of sarus cranes -- 84 -- was counted in Dhanauri wetland, followed by Parsol (32), Rawani Bujurg (17), Eshepur (14), Khodna Khurd (12), Nagala Bhatona (9), and Aakilpur (2), all villages in Greater Noida.

In June 2021, the district forest department conducted a summer census wherein the officials recorded a total of 142 sarus cranes -- 122 adults and 18 chicks -- across five forest ranges and wetlands in Gautam Budh Nagar. In June 2019, the foresters counted a total of 140 sarus cranes -- 114 adults and 26 chicks in the district.

“A good thing is that the total number of sarus cranes in the district has increased, and sarus roost has also been recognised at some new places. This will help us assess their presence and distribution in a better and more efficient manner,” said Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Experts said the rise in the number of sarus cranes is a good sign of habitat health, and that there must be “more sarus cranes in the district and September is not the best time to conduct such a census”. “Based on what we observed earlier, there must be more than 200 sarus cranes in the district. Also, this is perhaps not the right time for a sarus census and the forest department should conduct the exercise around March or April, to get an accurate picture. Around April, the flocks roost in a very large number at one place and are not scattered as most of the wetlands are drying up. Also, the chicks that hatch around September-end have almost become juvenile. The department must hold the census twice a year, including once in April too,” said Anand Arya, a Noida-based birder who was among the birders who found Dhanauri, and initiated a legal battle in 2014 for its recognition and conservation. Sarus cranes are listed ‘vulnerable’ under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, with human activities, habitat loss, predation by feral dogs, mongoose and snakes, and hunting among the major threats. As of 2017, there is an estimated population of 8,000 sarus cranes in India.