Month on, safety audit guidelines yet to be formed in Greater Noida
The three-member committee, which was constituted by the Greater Noida authority almost a month ago to formulate the guidelines for the safety audit of the high-rise buildings in the city, has failed to perform its task in the stipulated time period. Officials of the authority said on Sunday that they have sought help from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, and are still waiting for a response from the institute.
The authority on February 19 this year had constituted a committee headed by additional chief executive officer Amandeep Duli to formulate guidelines in 15 days for safety audit and propose stringent rules to ensure safety to new buildings. The authority decided to carry out the safety audit of residential buildings in Greater Noida with the help from IIT experts, a week after the incident of ceiling collapse at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram.
“We have written to IIT Roorkee to rope in experts for the job. We are waiting for a reply from the institute. Once the guidelines are formed, the safety audit of the old buildings will be conducted as per the rules,” said Duli.
According to the officials, the committee will formulate guidelines keeping in mind the aspects related with the strength of any building, such as pillars, design of building and foundation, among others. The guidelines will also detail out who will bear the cost of the safety audit in old buildings.
The Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA), a residents’ group in Greater Noida, said that the authority should formulate these guidelines without delay.
“The committee had 15 days’ time to formulate the guidelines so that the safety audit of the old buildings can be started. But the guidelines are not in place yet. We demand that the authority must expedite the work now,” said Manish Kumar, senior vice-president of NEFOWA.
According to official estimates, there are at least 500 high-rise complexes in the city.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics