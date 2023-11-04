Monthly parking passes for traders, facade lighting for Noida Sector 18 market

The Noida authority will now issue parking passes for the Sector 18 market to all employees of a shop or establishment, as opposed to the previous policy of giving only one pass per shop or establishment, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The decision was made in a meeting held on Saturday between representatives of the Sector 18 market association and Noida authority officials, the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, and police officers, at which traders raised various issues they faced in the market.

“Previously, all employees and shop owners in the Sector 18 market received a monthly parking pass of ₹600/300 four-wheelers/two-wheelers in the multi-storey parking facility. However, this system was later changed so that just one pass was issued per establishment, which is problematic because each establishment has several partners and staff members. So, we requested the Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) to issue parking passes to all those working in the market,” said SK Jain, president of the Sector 18 market association.

After hearing the traders, the CEO instructed officials henceforth to issue passes to all employees working in shops and showrooms in the Sector 18 market.

“Parking passes will be given at appropriate rates to traders and their staffers, and instructions have been given to concerned officials for the same,” said Lokesh M, the Noida authority’s CEO.

Traders also told authority officials about choked sewer lines in the market. “The sewer line of Sector 18 should be cleaned, and the manholes near the showrooms so that they do not overflow during the rainy season,” said Colonel Chandra Prakash, vice president of the association.

However, the Noida authority said that the sewer lines were getting choked because the restaurants in Sector 18 were not using effluent treatment plants to dispose of their waste.

“Unwanted waste from restaurants enters the sewers and clogs them. So, the district magistrate has been asked to direct the food department to issue notices to owners of such restaurants,” Lokesh M said in an official statement.

District magistrate Manish Verma said, “The administration’s food department will check this and issue notices to erring food establishments that discharge untreated waste into sewer lines.”

The Noida authority also asked traders to ensure their CCTV cameras are connected to the ITMS (integrated traffic management system) centre.

“Under the Safe City project scheme, traders have been requested to provide support to authorities by connecting the CCTV cameras installed at their respective shops/showrooms with the ITMS run by the Noida authority, so that with increased surveillance, safety and security can be assured,” said the CEO.

In another development, the Noida authority requested traders to properly maintain their establishments to beautify the sector.

“To beautify the sector, traders can decide on a uniform design for the signs on all shops and ensure facade lighting,” said the CEO.

