More waste recycle plants planned in Noida

NOIDA: Three more waste-to-compost plants and seven bio-methanisation plants are going to be set up in residential areas of Noida to treat waste at source, said authority officials.

The authority has received proposals from some residential sectors and is wrapping up formalities, said officials.

“The authority will set up the plant only after it gets proposals from the respective RWA (residents’ welfare association) or AOA (apartment owners’ associations). Interested RWA or AOA has to fund 5% of the cost of the plant and remaining will be funded by us,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

The sectors where these new plants are to come up will be announced after formalities are over with.

As of now, Noida has 30 waste-to-compost converters and five bio-methanisation plants which generate energy besides recycling.

Around ₹60 lakh are spent on the development of a bio-gas plant, said officials. A waste-to-compost machine, on the other hand, costs about ₹12 lakh to ₹26 lakh.

The authority is encouraging housing societies to be involved in the compost-making process in order to reduce the burden on the landfills in the city. The authority also rewards RWAs for this initiative to encourage them to set up more such waste-to-compost plants.

Noida produces around 900 metric tonnes of waste daily. The authority has borne 75% of the expenses for setting up these machines, while 20% was funded through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of business houses and 5% was borne by the respective RWAs.