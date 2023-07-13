Mother, three others, held for killing 8-year-old boy in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested 45-year-old woman, her male friend (53), and two others on charges of murdering her eight-year-old son, police said on Wednesday.

The mother of the 8-year-old in the police custody. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the child allegedly saw his mother with her male friend in a ”compromising” position following which he threatened to tell everyone about it. The woman then hatched a plan to kill her son, along with her male friend, her brother-in-law and her stepdaughter’s father-in-law.

“On July 5, the boy’s father Kalyan Singh (50), a resident of Jon Samena village, submitted a missing person complaint at the Badalpur police station, stating that his son has not returned home since July 2. An FIR was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons, and police teams were deployed to search for the child,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

On July 7, the body of the child was found in a drain in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and the Gautam Budh Nagar police was alerted. “The family identified the body as that of their child. The post-mortem report gave drowning as the cause of his death,” Yadav said. The boy’s father later told the police that Sambhal was his native town.

“Our investigation found that the boy’s mother, Bhuri, had an extramarital affair with Ompal Singh, who lived in their neighbourhood in Greater Noida and works as a keyman in the Railways. On the night of June 28, the child saw Bhuri and Ompal together. The child threatened to tell his father about them. Following this, the couple decided to murder the child, fearing that he would out their relationship and that would result in them being shamed in their families and community,” the officer said.

On July 2, Bhuri sent her son to his stepsister’s (Kalyan’s daughter from his first marriage) marital home in a nearby village in Badalpur area, and told her husband that she did not know where he was.

“Bhuri asked her stepdaughter not to tell Kalyan that her son was with her. On July 6, she went to the stepdaughter’s home and took the boy outside the home. She gave him some poison in the guise of medicine and left the home,” said the officer.

A while later, the boy collapsed, and the stepdaughter’s father-in-law, Amar Singh, panicked. He thought the child had died and took steps to dump the body, said the DCP.

“Amar Singh contacted Manak, the uncle of the boy, and the two got roped into the murder conspiracy. They both took the unconscious boy to Sambhal and dumped the him a water body, where he died,” the officer said.

When they were caught and questioned by police, they admitted to being part of the conspiracy hatched by Ompal and Bhuri.

“Police have added sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence),120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 34 (act done by several people with common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) to the case. The suspects were produced before a local court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody,” said the DCP.

