MoU signed for quick export cargo transfer to Jewar Airport

GREATER NOIDA: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) and Continental Carriers Private Limited (CCPL) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a framework to ensure smooth movement of customs-complaint export transshipment cargo from Delhi’s air freight station to air cargo terminal at Jewar airport, officials said. The Air India SATS on Friday said that the multimodal cargo hub is in its final stages. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)

The MoU was signed at the AISATS Multi- Modal Cargo Hub at Noida International Airport, Jewar. Vaibhav Vohra, managing director, Continental Carriers Pvt. Ltd. and Ramanathan Rajamani, chief executive officer, AISATS, among other officials were present.

AISATS officials said that the MOU includes smooth coordination during cargo transfer, adherence to applicable regulatory and customs guidelines, and timely handover of cargo to the designated airline.

The cargo movement from CCPL to the AISATS facility will reduce logistic costs for the exporters, said officials.

“We are proud to associate with AISATS, an organisation known for developing world-class cargo infrastructure and global-standard operating systems that modernise logistics ecosystems and enhance ease of doing business for exporters and trade partners,” said Vohra.

Rajamani told HT that the multi-modal cargo hub has been completed and is likely to be operational within 3 months from the date the airport begins operations.

“India’s next phase of industrial and export-led growth demands cargo infrastructure that can scale rapidly, operate predictably, and meet global standards of compliance and efficiency. At Noida International Airport, AISATS is building an integrated multi-modal cargo ecosystem that brings together airside operations, bonded trucking, and modern cargo terminals into a seamless operating environment,” said Rajamani.

Rajamani added that they have spent ₹2,000 crore on developing the first phase of the hub, spread across 87 acres of area at the Noida airport. Work on the second phase will start once 80 per cent of the load capacity is achieved.

“We have obtained all necessary clearances after undergoing tests and system integration. By the time flights begin, it will be fully equipped to handle domestic and international cargo. The cargo hub is proposed as a powerful growth catalyst for wider logistics ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh and northern India,” added Rajamani.

Air India SATS said that once operational, this cargo hub will help decongest the existing facilities in Delhi-NCR, and provide smooth services in the region.

“Facilities include parking for 42 trucks, docking for 27 heavy vehicles, an express courier terminal, warehouses, and an e-commerce logistics park. Consolidation centres for freight forwarders and value-added service providers will create a streamlined ecosystem. Its modular design allows for future expansion, with additional facilities expected to double the capacity in the coming years,” said Rajamani.