Mumbai gangster Abu Salem’s accomplice arrested in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police and Uttar Pradesh special task force on Tuesday evening arrested a close associate of Mumbai gangster Abu Salem from Noida’s Sector 20.

The suspect, identified as Harish Khan (30), was on the run ever since an attempt to murder case was lodged against him at Noida’s Sector 20 police station in 2014. Gautam Budh Nagar police also announced a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest.

Harish, a resident of Paidhuni in Mumbai, originally belongs to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

“Harish used to go to meet his friend Osama, who was behind bars at the Arthur Road jail in 2006. He met Abu Salem and Zafar Supari here as they were lodged in the same jail. Soon, Harish became a member of Zafar Supari’s brother Khan Mubarak’s gang, which was involved in investing Abu Salem’s funds in real estate,” said Raj Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent, special task force .

Zafar Supari and Khan Mubarak are also known gangsters from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar district, said police.

In 2014, Harish and another accomplice of Abu Salem, Gajender Singh, came to Gautam Budh Nagar. They would take the names of mafias to extort money from people on the pretext of property dealing.

Mishra said Singh and Harish allegedly duped a Delhi-based businessman of ₹1.8 crore in 2014. When asked to return the money, Singh allegedly used his connections to threaten the businessman and even shot at him in Noida’s Sector 18.

Both Singh and Harish were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 120 B (party to a criminal conspiracy), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

“Singh was arrested last year in Noida while Harish was still on the run. On interrogating Singh, we learnt that Harish will be in Noida on November 23. A join operation was carried out along, with the Gautam Budh Nagar police, around 8.30pm on Tuesday and Harish was arrested nabbed from Labour Chowk in Sector 20,” said Mishra.

Police recovered a pistol, live cartridges and identification documents from the Harish. He has also been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.