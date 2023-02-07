NDRF team from Ghaziabad heads for quake-hit Türkiye

The eighth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) despatched a team of rescuers and other personnel to earthquake-hit Türkiye and the first team landed at Adana on Tuesday morning, senior NDRF officials said, adding that another NDRF team based in Kolkata has also flown to Türkiye for the rescue operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NDRF officials from Ghaziabad said the team of the eighth battalion comprises 51 personnel and flew early morning in Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster heavy airlift aircraft from Ghaziabad’s Hindon airbase.

“The flight took off around 3am Tuesday and landed in Türkiye around 10.30am. A second team comprising 50 personnel from the second battalion based at Kolkata was also flown to Türkiye. The first team comprise of five women personnel and include rescuers and medial staff. Our dog squad team has also been flown along with their handlers and will assist in rescue operations,” said PK Tiwari, commandant of Ghaziabad-based eighth battalion.

A series of high intensity earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria Monday afternoon, killing at least 5,000 people and injuring countless more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The World Health Organization has warned that the death toll is likely to increase as much as eight times. The agency also said the cold weather could leave many people without shelter, adding to the dangers, AFP reported.

Across both countries, hundreds of buildings have toppled, trapping people under the debris . Several videos shared widely on social media showed destroyed roads and flattened buildings, with huge mountains of rubble as far as the eye can see.

“The NDRF teams will assist in the rescue operations in Türkiye and we have sent our vehicles along with specialised personnel, rescuers, health-care staff, specialised equipment and other items. The teams have taken an initial supply for about 10 days and these will be replenished after a review. The teams will coordinate with agencies there and will soon be allotted the site to start operations,” Tiwari said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The external affairs minister S Jaishankar also tweeted on Tuesday,

“First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana,Türkiye. Second plane getting ready for departure.”