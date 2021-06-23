Near-to-home vaccination centres in Jewar see over 80% turnout

NOIDA: After the poor turnout of 22% on the inaugural day of trial run for the near-to-home vaccination on Monday, the vaccination centres in Jewar block on Tuesday witnessed a very warm response. Officials said that over 80% eligible people in the block got Covid-19 jabs on Tuesday.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that taking lessons from the shortcomings on the inaugural day of the trial run, which is a precursor to the mass vaccination drive from July 1, the health department officials on Tuesday properly informed the villagers about the near-to-home vaccination. Apart from Jewar, the trial run is also being conducted in Dadri block.

“From a meagre turnout of 22% in Jewar block on Monday, we achieved over 80% of the target today as more than 1,600 people out of 2,000 received their jabs. Similarly, we vaccinated 2,700 people out of 3,000 in Dadri,” he said.

On Monday, about 550 beneficiaries out of 2,500 had received jabs in Jewar. However, Dadri block had witnessed a decent turnout with 2,700 (target of 3,000) getting Covid shots.

The DM also said that over 16,000 people were inoculated at 76 government vaccination centres working on Tuesday. “It was more than today’s target of 14,000. Overall 23,298 persons received their shots today at all vaccination centres, including 44 in private hospitals of the district. To take the mega vaccination drive beginning July 1 to the highest level, the officials have been asked to mobilise the villagers and coordinate with residents’ welfare associations, village pradhan, ward members, and anganwadi and accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers. In this drive, we’ll try to give at least one dose of vaccine to all eligible residents over 18 years in the district,” he said.

Prasun Dwivedi, sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar), said a meeting of tehsil task force was held on Tuesday to chalk out a blueprint for vaccination of everyone over 18 years in Greater Noida from July 1. “We have properly coordinated with various residential bodies, village pradhans, ward members and anganwadi workers, among others, to increase numbers for upcoming vaccination,” he said.

Health officials said that a total of about 1.04 million doses have been given in the district so far. “While 923,584 people have taken their first dose, 120,519 have taken their both the doses. The participation of women in the vaccination drive is also as per our expectations, which is nearly 45% of the total vaccinations,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer, GB Nagar.