New wooden bridge at Okhla sanctuary in two weeks

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department said on Sunday that the work on a new bridge over a small stream at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary will be completed in the next two weeks.

The 50-metre wooden bridge is being built after dismantling the 20 years old bamboo bridge which caused troubles to birders. The bamboo bridge had broken a few months ago and the birders had been demanding for a new bridge.

The bridge near the lake connects a part of the sanctuary with the two watch towers and the grassland area.

Officials said that the new bridge will have a wooden framework rather than bamboo structure.

“We understand that visitors had been facing issues due to the broken bridge. The new bridge will be stronger and will have an iron base with wooden framework. It will be completed within next two weeks. Apart from that, two water ATMs are being installed at the gates of the sanctuary and a new toilet is being constructed near gate number two,” said PK Srivastav, divisional forest officer, GB Nagar.

When asked about developing a parking area for the sanctuary, the officials said that “they are working on it”.