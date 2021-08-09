Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / New wooden bridge at Okhla sanctuary in two weeks
noida news

New wooden bridge at Okhla sanctuary in two weeks

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department said on Sunday that the work on a new bridge over a small stream at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary will be completed in the next two weeks
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:32 AM IST
HT Image

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department said on Sunday that the work on a new bridge over a small stream at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary will be completed in the next two weeks.

The 50-metre wooden bridge is being built after dismantling the 20 years old bamboo bridge which caused troubles to birders. The bamboo bridge had broken a few months ago and the birders had been demanding for a new bridge.

The bridge near the lake connects a part of the sanctuary with the two watch towers and the grassland area.

Officials said that the new bridge will have a wooden framework rather than bamboo structure.

“We understand that visitors had been facing issues due to the broken bridge. The new bridge will be stronger and will have an iron base with wooden framework. It will be completed within next two weeks. Apart from that, two water ATMs are being installed at the gates of the sanctuary and a new toilet is being constructed near gate number two,” said PK Srivastav, divisional forest officer, GB Nagar.

When asked about developing a parking area for the sanctuary, the officials said that “they are working on it”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP