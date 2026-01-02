New Year celebration turns tragic: 22-year-old killed in SUV crash in Noida

Noida: A 22-year-old man from Haryana, who had come to celebrate the New Year in Noida along with his friend, died after their speeding SUV hit a divider before crashing into a tree near the Noida Sector 34 metro station early Thursday morning, police said. The injured friend is out of danger and that the car had been purchased barely five to six days ago, said officials. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified by his single name, Rohit. His friend Sanju, who is also in his early 20s, escaped with injuries. Both reside with their families in Jhajjar, Haryana, police said.

“On Thursday around 5.30 am, we received a call on emergency helpline number 112 from a local resident that an accident had taken place near the Noida Sector 34 metro station,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49.

The SHO added, “When a police team reached the spot, it was found that a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza was completely damaged on the left side, and its roof had been ripped off and pushed toward the back. The two car occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead, while the other is stable.”

During the investigation, it was revealed that while the car was moving toward the Sector 34 metro station from the Sector 51 side, it hit a divider and crashed into a tree at high speed, said SHO Kumar.

Police said the car bore a temporary registration number and had been purchased barely five to six days earlier. “At the time of the accident, Sanju was driving the car. We were informed by a family member, who is a property dealer, that they left home around 8 pm to celebrate the New Year,” said SHO Kumar. He added that after visiting pubs and roaming around Noida throughout the night, the accident took place while they were returning home.

Following the post-mortem, police handed Rohit’s body over to his family members, who returned to Haryana. No case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.