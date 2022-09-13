Newborn abandoned in Noida village admitted to Child PGI hospital

A resident of Barola village in Noida on Friday came across a newborn boy, presumably abandoned on the terrace of his residence, and immediately informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and the baby was taken to Child PGI Hospital in Sector 30 where he is under treatment.

According to Yashpal Singh, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, the police received a call around 5am on Friday and the caller, a resident of Barola village, told them a newborn baby was abandoned on his terrace.

“Police personnel reached the spot and took the babe to Child PGI hospital. The chairperson of child welfare committee, Gautam Budh Nagar, was informed and a woman constable was deputed to the hospital to guard the child,” said Singh.

He added that police are working on identifying his parents and how he came to be abandoned. “We have taken the CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the person who abandoned the baby. No case has been registered in the matter yet,” he said.

Dr (major) BP Singh, senior emergency medical officer at Child PGI hospital, said the baby has been admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “He is barely a week old and has contracted various infections. The baby will stay in the NICU for at least four more weeks after which it will be handed over to the CWC,” said the doctor.

Officials of the CWC also reached the hospital to check on the child and have been keeping regular tabs on his treatment and vitals, said KC Virmani, CWC chairperson, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We took over the custody of the baby as soon as we were informed about the incident. Our officials are checking the baby at the hospital,” Virmani said.

He added that going forward, the child will be sent to a Child Care Institution in Gautam Budh Nagar. “In case there is no claimant, the child will be listed with the Central Adoption Resource Authority and put up for adoption. If there is a claimant, due procedure will be followed, including conducting DNA tests, before the baby is handed over,” he said.