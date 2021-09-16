Newly proposed site for multilevel car park in Ghaziabad will cater to Metro, RRTS passengers

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has proposed a site behind the New Bus Adda for the development of a five-storey parking facility, which can accommodate up to 700 vehicles, days after protests at Ambedkar Park in Navyug Market, which is adjacent to the corporation headquarters, stalled the construction of the multilevel parking facility in the area.

Construction and Design Services (C&DS), a unit of UP Jal Nigam, will be undertaking the construction of the project and a proposal for the same has been forwarded to the state administration for final approval. The proposed parking facility is in vicinity of the New Bus Adda Metro station and adjacent to the proposed Ghaziabad station, which is being constructed as part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

“We have sent the proposal for the parking facility to the state administration for final approval. The parking facility will be developed at a strategic location so that passengers using the Metro and RRTS trains, which will get operational in future, can easily park their vehicles,” said Rohit Tomar, junior engineer from C&DS.

The project will be undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹42 crore over 5,762 sqm. The C&DS has proposed spaces for parking 198 cars and 542 two-wheelers.

“We have also decided to allocate space for 12 shops that will offer different goods and services for the convenience of those who will be using the parking facility. Both the Metro station and the upcoming RRTS station will be about 100m away from the proposed parking facility. We have proposed to develop the facility in 24 months,” said Tomar.

Municipal commissioner MS Tanwar said the corporation has proposed the site for the parking facility.

Municipal councillor Rajendra Tyagi from Raj Nagar said the proposed facility is located next to a densely populated area. “There should be proper security arrangements with boundary walls. Moreover, steps should be taken to ensure locals don’t use the facility for parking their own vehicles. Further, a separate lane/road should also be developed from the main GT Road near Metro station and the proposed RRTS station up to the parking facility,” he added.