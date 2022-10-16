NGT asks Noida, G Noida authorities to stop concretising roadsides

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), while hearing a petition filed by a Greater Noida-based environment activist and a Noida resident, has extended its previous order to both the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to stop concretising roadsides in the cities.

Earlier on May 24, 2022, the green tribunal had directed both the authorities to stop roadside concretisation work.

In the latest order passed after another hearing in the matter on October 10, the NGT has directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities “not to carry out any further act of concretisation of the roadsides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida in excess of the limits prescribed in accordance with a government order dated March 23, 2018, issued by the state of Uttar Pradesh and concurred by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.”

The NGT bench of justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad gave the directions on the petition filed by environmentalist Vikrant Tongad and Noida resident Dr Supriya Mahajan.

Their petition stated that reckless, excessive and indiscriminate concretisation of roadsides and road berms is being carried out by the Noida authority in Sector 28, 37, 47 50, 55 and 62 and by the Greater Noida authority in Sector Omega 1, Alpha and P3 in flagrant violation of the NGT order.

Akash Vashishtha, who represented the petitioners, said that the petition has been filed on the grounds that large-scale, excessive concretisation of roadsides by laying down interlocking tiles is environmentally hazardous.

“While the court has asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to not carry out any further concretisation, the petition seeks to direct them to remove concrete slabs from the roadsides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida. It also seeks to direct the authorities to plant grass and other vegetation, including shrubs and herbs, on the roadsides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida after deconcretising them,” Vashishtha said.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, Ritu Maheshwari said, “In accordance with the previous order of the NGT, we have not carried out any further concretisation and will be following the directives issued by them now as well. Any replies and responses sought by the court have also been submitted”.

The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing on the matter on November 24.

