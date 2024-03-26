NGT seeks response from Centre, UP bodies on construction at Okhla Bird Sanctuary

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the response of the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration, and local government bodies over construction activities that were being carried out at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Around a fortnight ago, the irrigation department began constructing a 1-km approach road inside the sanctuary to access the crematorium. However, birders objected, noting that any construction work and the entry of vehicles is prohibited inside the sanctuary, and the ongoing work was thus a violation. (HT Photo)

The development, part of a NGT hearing on March 21, came days after the UP irrigation department on March 19 temporarily halted construction work on a road inside the sanctuary, following opposition from birders and nature enthusiasts against the activity inside the eco-sensitive zone. The road in question would provide access to a crematorium located behind the park, officials said.

The tribunal has now issued notice to the Union environment ministry, the UP irrigation department, the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), and the divisional forest officer, and has posted the matter for further proceedings on July 2.

The Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Gautam Budh Nagar is spread across 400 hectares along the Yamuna and is designated an IBA (important bird area) site. Notified as a bird sanctuary in 1990, the park is part of the Central Asian Flyway and according to birders, more than 20,000 birds of over 70 native and migratory species can be spotted at the site.

Thereafter, the irrigation department on March 19 temporarily halted the construction work.

Environmental activist Yogesh Kumar, meanwhile, moved NGT on March 18, stating that an approach road to a cremation ground inside the sanctuary was being laid. “The construction was being carried out using brick, mortar, etc in a notified bird sanctuary which is not permissible and which will disturb the ecological balance. The sanctuary is situated on the floodplains of Yamuna River and no permanent construction can be raised inside the sanctuary,” the petition read.

Hearing the case on March 21, an NGT bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “The applicant has raised the grievance against illegal pucca construction and construction of wall inside the Okhla Bird Sanctuary. The original application raises substantial issue relating to compliance of environmental norms.”

The bench added, “Applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing.”

Speaking to HT, birder Yogesh Parashar said that construction inside the sanctuary will hinder the fauna.

“Any construction activity at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, which is an eco-sensitive zone, cannot be done as the act is a hindrance to the fauna of the natural habitat. Providing a proper access road in the sanctuary would have resulted in vehicular movement, which is also prohibited given it is a restricted area,” he said.

HT reached out to UP forest department officials, who said that they will respond to the matter and comply as per the orders.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) PK Srivastava said, “The construction work was put on hold soon after the birders began opposing the move, and the concretisation work that was taken up has also been dismantled. We will be filing response and waiting for further direction from the NGT.”

Locals in the area, meanwhile, demanded that the road be constructed as it leads to a crematorium.

Ved Prakash, the pradhan of Harola — the village which has jurisdiction over the crematorium — said, “The crematorium was built before Noida came into existence, and people from 6-7 villages come here to carry out the final rites of family and friends. This road has always existed as a dirt track… We demand that a pucca road be provided to access the crematorium. The path does not hamper the fauna of the place.”