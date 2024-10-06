NGT takes cognizance of Greater Noida E.coli contamination

GREATER NOIDA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo-motu cognizance of a media report detailing the contamination of drinking water in Supertech Ecovillage 2 housing society in Greater Noida, in September. Residents had alleged that the water tanks in the society had undergone cleaning exercise taken up by the society’s management. Later, people developed diarrhoea-like symptoms and some underwent hospitalisation as their condition deteriorated. (HT Photo)

HT had also reported about the traces of bleaching powder found in the housing society’s water samples, based on the reports disclosed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The tribunal has impleaded several parties as respondents, including the chairperson of GNIDA, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) through its member secretary, and district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, directing them to submit their replies via affidavit at least one week before the next hearing in January, 2025.

An NGT bench comprising chairperson, Prakash Shrivastava; judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi; expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahamad stated during the court hearing on October 1: “Power of the tribunal to take up the matter suo-motu has been recognised by the Supreme Court in the matter of ‘Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs. Ankita Sinha & others’, reported in 2021. The news report raises substantial issue relating to compliance of the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Environment Protection Act, 1986.”

“…If any of the respondents directly filed the reply without routing it through his advocate then the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the tribunal,” the bench further stated.

On September 3, as many as 339 residents of Supertech Ecovillage 2 in Greater Noida West had fallen ill, allegedly after consuming contaminated water. Thereafter, a GNIDA report confirmed presence of “coliform bacteria” and “excessive amounts of bleaching powder” in the collected water samples fom the society.

To be sure, the victims included 170 children, who experienced symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever. The water supplied from water tanksllegedly caused widespread sickness among the residents, particularly from tower C4, C5, C6 and C7 in the housing society with over 3500 families residing, having population of around 7,000.

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department too confirmed the presence of ‘E. Coli bacteria’ in the collected water samples. Subsequently, Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate, ordered formation of a committee headed by Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) to probe the incident.

Later, the GNIDA clarified that it was only responsible for supplying water to the reservoir of the group housing society, assuring that the authority has been taking corrective actions, including disinfecting water tanks and implementing regular water quality checks at the society.

The case will now be heard by the NGT for further proceedings on January 28, 2025.

According to DK Gupta, regional officer, Greater Noida, UPPCB, said that were conducting a thorough probe and working closely with GNIDA to assess the source and extent of the contamination.

“The Board will abide by the NGT orders and provide detailed response, outlining the investigation’s findings and recommended actions. We are committed to ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards, and any negligence or violation of the law will be met with appropriate action,” he added.