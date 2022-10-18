NIA construction work expedited with increase in labour force

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna International Airport Limited (YIAPL) has increased the labour force working at the Noida International Airport (NIA) site in Jewar from 700 to 2000 to further expedite the development of the project. In addition, 500 machines, including earth movers, JCBs and dumpers, have been deployed now, compared to the earlier 40, to help meet the September 29, 2024, deadline.

The move follow’s Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visit to the site where he reviewed the progress of this project and asked officials to expedite work to ensure the NIA becomes operational by the deadline.

“The numbers of labourers and machines have been increased so that work can be completed within the stipulated deadline. We are presently working on the runway, parking facility and ATC building, including other sections,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said.

Phase 1 of the NIA is spread across 1334 hectares of land and work on the boundary wall has been already completed. This phase of the project will cater to 12 million passengers annually with one runway, officials said. Tata Projects Limited started work at the Jewar site on June 24 this year by building the runway and parking way after performing a ground-breaking ceremony. YIAPL selected Tata Projects Limited as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor on June 4. Tata Projects has engaged Navkar Global Group to develop the airport’s runway and parking way, officials said.

The NIAL finalised Swiss company Zurich International AG to develop the NIA, Asia’s biggest airport, spread across 5000 hectares of land. The Swiss company then formed YIAPL as a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop this project in accordance with the rules.

