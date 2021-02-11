Home / Cities / Noida News / Nine new coronavirus cases in Noida, tally now 25,419
Nine new coronavirus cases in Noida, tally now 25,419

The active cases in the district rose to 47 from 44 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:39 PM IST
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)

Noida (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded nine new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,419, official data showed.

Another four patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,281, the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.45 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,320 from 3,256 the previous day, while the overall recoveries reached 5,89,882 and the death toll stood at 8,696, the data showed.

