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NMRC to issue tenders for Aqua Line extension next month

Currently, the Aqua Line connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida and records an average daily ridership of around 58,281 passengers, as per March 2026 data.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
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Tenders for the long-awaited extension of two key corridors —11.56-km Botanical Garden to Sector 142 stretch and 2.6-km Depot to Bodaki link — of the Aqua Line will be issued next month, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday.

NMRC officials said tenders to hire developers will be issued next month and it will also hire a general consultant (GC) for the two projects. (HT archive)

Speaking to HT, the NMRC officials said the tenders to hire developers will be issued next month and that it will also hire a general consultant (GC) for the two projects.

The GC will undertake validation studies, reviewing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), alignment, geotechnical data, and system requirements. They will also assist in preparing tender documents to hire developers, defining specifications, and supporting contract award processes,said officials.

During execution, the GC will also play a central role in supervision, and monitoring. They will further be tasked with overseeing construction activities, as well as ensuring adherence to quality, safety, and environmental norms.

Once the GC is selected, tenders for the two projects will be issued in a month.

Currently, the Aqua Line connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida and records an average daily ridership of around 58,281 passengers, as per March 2026 data. The extension is aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity in the Noida and Greater Noida region, said officials.

The shorter Depot–Bodaki route, estimated at 416 crore, will include two stations — Junpat and Bodaki. This stretch assumes importance as it will link the proposed Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Bodaki village, which will also house an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and a railway passenger terminal, making the metro extension crucial for seamless multimodal transport integration.

Last year, NMRC had hired a Detail Design Consultant (DDC) who prepared the designs for civil, architectural, electrical and mechanical components for the two extension projects.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

noida metro rail corporation aqua line
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