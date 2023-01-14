No Covid-19 doses available in govt health centres in Noida

Government vaccination centres in Gautam Budh Nagar exhausted their remaining stock of Covid-19 vaccines on Friday.

Health officials said Covishield doses have not been available in the district since mid-December and the last batch of Covaxin doses, available at the Jewar community health centre, were used up on Friday. Officials say they do not know when and if they will get new doses.

“We had 200 Covaxin doses available in Jewar CHC that were consumed by Friday. On Monday we received a batch of vaccines for the routine immunisation programme but Covid-19 vaccines have not come in yet. However, Covid vaccines are available at all private health centres,” said Dr R K Singh, district immunisation officer.

Doctors said more people are enquiring about booster doses with reports of new strains of Covid-19 spreading in China. “Response towards booster dose had reduced as there were fewer cases but as reports are coming of more cases, enquiries for the booster dose have also increased,” said Dr Singh.

The district is still at the top position in the state in achieving its adult vaccination target of first and second doses with 135% coverage. A total of 4.63 million doses have been administered in the district so far. The district’s estimated adult population is 1,592,648, and 2,148,978 (135%) people have received the first dose and 1,729,500 (108%) the second dose.

However, Gautam Budh Nagar lags behind in administering precautionary doses.

Of the total estimated 1,639,339 booster dose beneficiaries, 413,746 people have taken it, (25.24% coverage).

Meanwhile, Dr Manoj Kushwaha, district surveillance officer, said there are two active Covid-19 cases in the district. “The last new case was reported on Wednesday,” he said.