No entry for commercial vehicles in Noida’s key market for shoppers’ convenience

The traffic police in Noida on Tuesday restricted movement of commercial vehicles around Sector 18 market to facilitate people visiting shops on Dhanteras, said officials. The diversion was put in place from Tuesday afternoon till late night.

Ashutosh Singh, traffic inspector of Noida, said that the officials have restricted movement of commercial vehicles in the market. “Autos, tempos, electric rickshaws and other vehicles will not be allowed to enter the road between Sector 27 Atta market and Sector 18 market. People travelling in their own cars and bikes, and in taxis are only allowed,” he said.

A number of people visit Sector 18 and Atta markets for Dhanteras shopping, and the move aims to facilitate them and end traffic jams, Singh added. Teams of the Noida police also inspected several shopping malls and markets in the district on Tuesday.

Vehicles coming from Sector 16 to Botanic Garden via Sector 18 were diverted to the left side of the Atta Peer. People had to use the next roundabout to continue to reach their destinations. Similarly, vehicles coming from Botanic Garden to Noida Sector 16 were diverted to the left side to the Film City underpass. They need to reach DLF Mall Sector 18 and exit from the Atta Peer.

The traffic police said that vehicles coming from the Noida Film City will take the same route to reach Sector 16. Vehicles coming from Noida Sector 28/30 will have to use the same route -- Film City underpass and then the Atta Peer.

Amit Gupta, a resident of Prateek Wisteria in Sector 77, who visited the market for shopping on Tuesday, said that unauthorised parking and vendors add to problems in Sector 18 and Atta Market. “They create nuisance mainly under the Sector 18 metro station. The traffic police should launch frequent enforcement drives to clear the stretch,” he said.

Traffic movement remained smooth around the market on Tuesday evening.

SK Jain, president of Noida sector 18 market association, said that many people visited the market for Dhanteras shopping on Tuesday. “Traffic police had made some diversions, which led to inconvenience to the people who came by commercial vehicles. They had to get down at some distance and then walk to the market to shop. We hope there will be a business of ₹1,500 crore this Diwali,” he said.

