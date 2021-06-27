No entry without jabs: Noida high-rises, societies to restrict domestic helps

NOIDA: Many high-rises and residential societies in the city have decided to restrict, from July 1, the entry of domestic helps who have not taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. While various residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) claimed that they have taken this step to check the Covid-19 spread, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration said that instead of issuing such diktat, the residential bodies need to help such workers get vaccinated.

Yogendra Sharma, president of the Federation of Noida RWAs (FONRWA), said that around 25 RWAs and AOAs have decided to not allow domestic helps – who do not have their inoculation certificates – on their premises from July 1.

“It’s a welcome move by these associations. Some societies had recently organised vaccination camps for the helps. As the government is providing free vaccination to everyone over 18 years, what is wrong in asking them to have their shots? We can’t deliberately leave our residents exposed to the virus,” he said.

Sharma said that most of the RWAs and AOAs in sectors 27, 30, 34, 35, 39, 41, 45, 50, 52, 55, 56, 72, 82, 100 and 104 have made compulsory to have inoculation certificates for the entry of domestic helps and other workers from July 1.

Echoing similar views, Rajiv Garg, president of Sector 27 RWA, said that from July 1, the workers will have to produce their vaccination certificates before entering the society premises.

However, GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that in a recent meeting held with different RWAs and AOAs, they were asked to be proactive in ensuring 100% vaccination of the eligible population in their respective societies and adjacent areas.

“We’ve not issued any order to restrict the entries of domestic helps, plumbers, electricians and other mechanics in any society. And, the societies should enable these workers to get the vaccine doses, instead of issuing such orders for them. What the associations should do is that they must help the domestic helps or other workers in getting the slots. If the RWAs or AOAs approach us with the list of such workers, we can also arrange exclusive camps for them in the respective areas,” the DM said.

Meanwhile, the domestic helps said that they are facing difficulties in having the shots.

Naina Das, a domestic help who works in Sector 27, said that despite standing for hours in the queue at the district hospital on Saturday, she couldn’t get the vaccine dose. “It was a chaos there. I and my three friends – also the domestic helps – failed to get our turn. We’ll try our luck at some other booth on Monday,” she said.

Usha Sinha, another help in Sector 104, said that she lost her Aadhaar card while standing in the queue at the vaccination camp in the district hospital. “When my turn came, the vaccination staff asked me to show my Aadhaar card. When I opened my bag, it was not there. Now, I’ll have to get another copy of my Aadhaar card to receive the vaccine dose,” she said.