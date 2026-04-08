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No forced purchases, cap on fee hike at 7.23 pc; uniform change barred for 5 years in Noida schools

No forced purchases, cap on fee hike at 7.23 pc; uniform change barred for 5 years in Noida schools

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 07:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Noida, Private schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar cannot compel students to purchase books, uniforms, shoes or other items from specific vendors and have to limit fee hikes to 7.23 per cent for the 2026-27 academic session, according to an official statement issued after a review meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee.

No forced purchases, cap on fee hike at 7.23 pc; uniform change barred for 5 years in Noida schools

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by District Magistrate Medha Roopam on Tuesday under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools Act, 2018, the statement said.

It said schools will not compel students to purchase books, uniforms, shoes or other items from specific vendors, and should encourage the use of NCERT books for teaching and learning.

The administration has also prohibited schools from changing uniforms within a continuous period of five academic years. Any proposed change will require prior approval from the District Fee Regulatory Committee, it added.

Schools have also been directed not to alter prescribed textbooks every year and to upload details of fee hikes on their official websites.

The statement said a fee increase equivalent to Consumer Price Index plus 5 per cent has been approved, fixing the hike at 7.23 per cent for the 2026-27 session.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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