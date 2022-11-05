No school closure in Ghaziabad despite city seeing a second ‘severe’ air day

Despite Ghaziabad city recording its second consecutive day of “severe” air quality on Friday, the district officials did not take steps to shut schools or conduct online classes for students; instead, it has left that decision to the state government after holding a meeting on Friday to discuss measures to be implemented under stage 4 of the graded response action plan (Grap) that kicked in on Thursday evening in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The air quality index (AQI) in Ghaziabad on Friday was 411 in the “severe” category, five points below Thursday’s AQI of 416. The officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said the decision to shut schools will be taken by the state government.

“The CAQM has mentioned in its Thursday’s order that emergency measures such as closure of schools may be decided by respective state governments. So, we have taken no decision in this regard and will follow directions from the state government. The high levels of pollution is largely due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and it is likely that wind speed may increase from November 5 and help disperse the pollutants,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered ”good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

Officials of neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar district on Thursday directed schools from classes 1 to 8 will mandatorily conduct only online classes till November 8, while students of classes 9-12 will be curtailed from outdoor activities and online classes will be held for them wherever possible.

Parents in Ghaziabad are worried and have raised objections to schools continuing to function even under inclement air quality.

“When Gautam Budh Nagar can take a decision regarding schools, why can’t Ghaziabad? Ultimately, it is the children who are going to suffer. Further, the state government should have issued directions beforehand about the steps to be taken for schools under different categories of the Grap. There is no direction as yet from the state government and we are worried,” said Vivek Tyagi, spokesperson of the Ghaziabad parents’ association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials of the UPPCB said during Friday’s meeting, a decision was also taken to ban the entry of trucks entering Delhi except for those engaged in emergency/services.

“There will be a ban on light motor vehicles using diesel fuel, except BSVI vehicles and those engaged in emergency/essential supplies. The CAQM has also issued instructions in this regard. The transport department and traffic police will ensure compliance and set up check-points,” Sharma said.

The stage 4 of the Grap is likely to affect about 88,752 BSIV transport vehicles in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar and another 285,807 non-transport BSIV vehicles in the two districts.

According to the regional transport department, the two districts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar have 88,752 BSIV transport vehicles, including 44,772 in Ghaziabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Likewise, the two districts have 285,807 non-transport BSIV vehicles, including 137,070 in Ghaziabad. The two districts have 36,054 BSVI transport vehicles 134,264 BSVI non-transport vehicles, according to the regional transport department.

“We will be deploying about six teams in coordination with the transport department at Lal Kuan, Apsara border, Duhai, Dasna and in other areas to stop trucks from moving to Delhi. They will be diverted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to bypass Delhi,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

The officials of the UPPCB said boilers of about 100 industrial units that are not using permitted fuel have been shut.

“These 100 units have already shut their boilers while they continue with administrative work. The pollution-generating work at construction sites and infrastructure projects will also remain suspended while non-polluting works like painting, wooden works, plumbing etc, can continue,” Sharma said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health experts said the high pollution has started affecting children, senior citizens and people with co-morbid conditions.

“There has been a 50% rise in such patients since the past week. The pollution levels affect the upper respiratory tracts and also the lower tracts on long exposure. People having asthmatic conditions should stay indoors and those stepping out must use a N95 mask to minimise the impact of bad air,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

The forecast by the Union government’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said on Friday that “stubble emissions with a fire count of 3,068 contributed 30% of the PM2.5 in Delhi”.

“The air quality is likely to improve to the “lower end of severe tonight (Friday) and from tomorrow (Saturday) onwards air quality is likely improve further to “very poor” due to upper level wind reversal that prevents inflow of stubble-related pollutants. Higher surface wind speed on November 5 and 6 enhances dispersion of pollutants,” the forecast said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON