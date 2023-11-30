Noida: 1,272 fined for speeding, 666 for wrong side driving over 2 days

To curb road accidents during winter, the Noida traffic police began a drive to penalise vehicles found speeding and driving on the wrong lane, said senior officers on Wednesday, adding that the aim of the drive is to ensure that people drive safely, especially during low visibility conditions due to fog.

Noida traffic police personnel uses a speed gun on Wednesday to fine vehicles going over the speed limit. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Several teams of the traffic police conducted checking in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday and Tuesday, said senior officers.

“Over the past two days, the traffic police penalised 1,272 vehicles for speeding, after using speed guns on key stretches to detect violations.As many as 666 drivers were fined for driving on the wrong side,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

“Two bikes were also seized for violating traffic norms and modifying silencers. A total of 20 e-challans were issued to two-wheelers over the past two days for making illegal modifications,” he said.

The DCP further said 10 teams have formed to keep an eye on two main offences -- speeding and illegal modifications to motorcycles.

“E-fines for wrong side driving will be issued by all police personnel as and when they find violations anywhere in the city,” said Yadav.

The Noida police are also preparing to reduce the speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway during the winter months to prevent accidents when dense fog reduces visibility.

Last year too, the authorities reduced the speed limit from 100km/hour to 75km/hour for light vehicles.

According to traffic police, 60,494 speeding e-challans were issued between January and September this year, and 103,029 were fined for wrong side driving during the same period. Till September this year, 336 people lost their lives in 852 road accidents, while 610 sustained injuries, showed the data.

