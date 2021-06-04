Noida: 1,800 people penalised in an hour’s drive for violating Covid guidelines

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday fined about 1,800 people in a one-hour special drive aimed at implementing Covid-19 guidelines in the district. Police officials said that the department collected ₹1.81 lakh in fines during the drive that was conducted from 7.30am to 8.30am.

Besides, 50 people were booked in the district under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the officials said, adding that police have regularly been fining people for violating Covid-19 protocols such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

“We had reports that the guidelines were not being followed in wholesale markets and mandis where people congregate in the morning hours. Several teams were formed to conduct the drive,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

A total of 1,790 challans were issued on Thursday, most of them for not wearing masks and not following social distancing, the officials said. Most of the fines -- 1,192 -- were issued in Greater Noida, followed by Central Noida (396) and Noida (196). Six challans were also done by the Noida traffic police, said the officials.

“Our teams visited the mandis in the morning and issued challans for violating the norms. The situation will improve now. We will ensure that all relevant guidelines are being followed,”said Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, zone 3.

A total of 100 police teams from 21 stations in the district, along with ACP teams, did the checking at 110 prominent public places like Sector 110 market, Surajpur Chowk, Sector 71, and several Greater Noida areas.