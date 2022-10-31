Noida: 18 people duped of 10,000 each on the pretext of job offers

The Sector 20 police station in Noida received complaints from 18 youngsters on Sunday, who have been duped of at least ₹10,000 each on the pretext of getting jobs at a mobile company in Noida. Gautam Budh Nagar police said that the matter is under investigation though no FIR has been registered in the case yet.

According to one of the complainants Devesh Kumar, a resident of Khurja in Bulandshahr, he saw an advertisement on a Metro pillar in Faridabad in August this year. It stated that youngsters who have cleared their Class 12 exams can apply for a job at two mobile manufacturing companies based in Noida through the contact number provided in the advertisement. The poster promised a salary of ₹14,500 per month.

“I also told my friend Dharmendra, a resident of Nithari village in Noida, about the opportunity. After speaking on the phone, we reached the company’s office in Sector 18 where we were asked to make a payment of ₹1,350 each to fill an application form. Later, we were asked to pay ₹350 each for document verification,” Kumar said in his complaint.

After a few days, the two were asked to go to Surajpur in Greater Noida and submit an amount of ₹6,500 each in order to undergo training for the job.

“We were told that we will get a call in a couple of days but it has been over two months now and we did not get any response. When we went to the company’s office again in October, it was found locked and we met several other victims like us who had been duped,” Kumar added.

On Sunday, 18 people, including Kumar, submitted a complaint at the Sector 20 police station against the suspects, police said.

“The complaints are under investigation by the police. We have also inquired about the said company in Surajpur and a case will be registered on the basis of evidence found in the matter,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.