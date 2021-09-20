Noida: 19-yr-old held for stabbing neighbour over house’s boundary row

Noida: The Noida police has arrested a 19-year-old, a resident of Block H in Sector 63 - Phase 3, for allegedly stabbing his neighbour’s teenage daughter following an argument over a boundary wall on Friday evening, officials said on Sunday.

The suspect, Badal, who is a daily wage labourer by profession, lives with his family in a temporary shanty in the area. Badal, a native of Madhya Pradesh, got into an argument with the other family about the space between the two houses on Friday evening. “Both the families accused each other of encroaching on their space, and started arguing over it. During this, Badal stabbed the neighbour’s 18-year-old daughter in her hands and face with a vegetable knife several times,” said senior sub-inspector Virendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station.

That is when other neighbours intervened and called the police, said the officials. Badal, meanwhile, escaped. A police team reached the spot and took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case was registered against Badal under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Phase 3 police station. The suspect was arrested late Saturday night from Block A in Noida Sector 63 following a tip, said the police, adding that they have also recovered the knife used in the assault from Badal’s possession.

The suspect was interrogated and sent to judicial custody on Sunday.