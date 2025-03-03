Noida: 27-year-old woman killed after truck rams bike taxi

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident after a speeding truck rammed into a bike taxi she was travelling in from Noida to her office in Delhi on Saturday morning, police said. The driver fled the scene, but locals managed to capture a photo of the truck’s number plate and alerted the police, officers aware of the case said (File Photo)

The deceased, identified as Akansha Goyal, hailed from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and lived with her brother in Greater Noida West’s Ace City. She worked as a company secretary at a private firm in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

A case has been registered at Sector 63 police station, and efforts are underway to track down the truck driver, said police. “On Saturday morning, my sister booked a bike taxi using an online application to reach her office. Near a private hospital in Sector 63, Noida, a speeding truck hit her bike taxi from behind,” said the deceased’s brother, Gaurav Goyal. He added that their father had called Akansha to check on her when the police answered and informed him about the accident.

The bike-taxi driver sustained minor injuries, while Akansha succumbed to multiple injuries during treatment at a hospital, police said. “The truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, honked at the bike taxi to pass. As the rider switched lanes, the truck rammed into them from behind,” Goyal said.

The driver fled the scene, but locals managed to capture a photo of the truck’s number plate and alerted the police, officers aware of the case said. “A case under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(A) (act endangering human life), and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered late Saturday night,” said Avdhesh Pratap, station house officer, Sector 63 police station.