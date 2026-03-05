Noida: 39-year-old man shot dead in Sector 75 over alleged affair; 4 in custody

A 39-year-old property dealer was shot dead at a shopping complex inside Ivy County Society in Sector 75 on Wednesday evening, allegedly by the brother of a woman the victim was said to be having an extramarital relationship with, the police said. Representational image.

The incident took place around 4pm during Holi celebrations. The victim was identified as Sahil Singhal (39), who lived with his wife and two children.

Police said the four people who were present at the spot have been taken into custody for questioning. They have been identified as Nikhil, the alleged shooter, Priya, Lokendra and Lucky, the police said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Singhal had been in an extramarital relationship with a 27-year-old woman from Ghaziabad for the past four years, which appears to have triggered the incident.

“He had an extramarital relationship with a 27-year-old woman from Ghaziabad. He had promised to marry her but was not fulfilling that promise. The woman came with her brothers. An argument broke out between them and her brother shot him,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer of Sector 113 police station.

Police said the woman had arrived at the society with her brothers to meet Singhal when an argument broke out between the two sides. During the altercation, one of the brothers allegedly opened fire at Singhal.

Officials said the victim appeared to have been shot in the stomach, though the exact details will be confirmed after the post-mortem and X-ray report. Police said only one shot was fired.

“The local police immediately reached the spot and took the injured person to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

A case has been registered at Sector 113 police station under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).