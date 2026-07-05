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Noida: 49-yr-old woman ‘jumps’ to death from multi-level parking lot in Sector 18

Noida A 49-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the multi-level parking in Noida’s Sector 18 on Saturday afternoon, police said

Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 08:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Noida A 49-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the multi-level parking in Noida’s Sector 18 on Saturday afternoon, police said.

However, the family members have refused any previous suicide attempt by her and there was no note found at the spot. (Representational image)
However, the family members have refused any previous suicide attempt by her and there was no note found at the spot. (Representational image)

However, the family members have refused any previous suicide attempt by her and there was no note found at the spot.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Sector 20 said, “In preliminary investigation, the family revealed that she was suffering from depression and was also undergoing treatment for the past 20 years.”

Police said the woman lived with her family on Sector 29 and her husband is a retired Indian Air Force officer. He now runs a business.

“On Saturday around 2pm, we received information about the incident. A team from Sector 20 police station reached the spot and rushed the woman to a private hospital in Sector 27, where she was declared brought dead,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family members reached the locality while searching for her, police said.

The family members allegedly told police that she left home without informing anyone. “It is suspected that she reached the parking by an e-rickshaw. However, CCTV cameras are being scanned,” the officer said.

When asked whether it is a case of suicide or suspected falling, Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida said, “In the primary investigation, it is believed to be a case of suicide due to depression. Nothing suspicious has been found yet.”

The body was sent for a post-mortem and further investigation is underway, added police.

 
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