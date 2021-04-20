Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida admin asks housing societies to appoint 'corona vigilance officers'
Noida: Surveillance activities are allowed in Covid-19 containment areas to trace suspected patients, such as people suffering from influenza-like illnesses, those having symptoms of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and people having a co-morbid condition
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Monday asked residential societies and sectors to appoint a "corona vigilance officer" who would report Covid-19 cases to their respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in a bid to check the spread of infection.

The administration issued a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for RWAs amid a worsening Covid-19 situation in Noida and Greater Noida.

Surveillance activities are allowed in containment areas to trace suspected patients, such as people suffering from influenza-like illnesses, those having symptoms of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and people having a co-morbid condition, it stated.

"Every RWA and society will appoint a corona vigilance officer for each building/tower. The vigilance officers will report the positive cases with lab reports and any violation made by Covid-19 positive people to the President or Secretary of societies or RWA," the SOP stated.

The residents can report the problem regarding covid-19 on this link or for any help regarding Covid-19 call helpline number 18004192211, it added.

The administration noted that in residential areas including societies and RWA shared spaces like gym, swimming pools, banquet hall, parks, community centres, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls, Covid-19 infection can spread relatively fast among residents and visitors.

Noting that there is a need to prevent the spread of infection and to respond in a timely and effective manner, it suggested measures to be implemented to check the virus.

"Residents in containment zones should inform the same to their society as well as RWA presidents or secretaries and not go outside their homes till the containment zone is de-notified," it stated.

"Swimming pool, indoor gym, community centres and common areas in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services," it added.

According to the SOPs, only asymptomatic staff or visitors shall be allowed entry, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in common places as far as feasible, and use face covers or masks at all times.

Entrances of societies should have mandatory provisions for hand hygiene like sanitiser dispensers, thermal screening while there should be proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation, at least twice a day, of the frequently touched surfaces, it added.

The SOPs also stated that the number of people in elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining physical distancing norms for which proper markings should be made on the floor of the elevators.

"Cleaning and regular disinfection using one per cent sodium hypochlorite of frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, benches, washroom fixtures, must be done in common areas at least twice a day," it stated.

"Shops must ensure physical distancing norms are being followed at all times and staff should take their temperature regularly and check for respiratory symptoms and must see a doctor if they feel unwell or show flu-like symptoms," it added.

